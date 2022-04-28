Fortnite: The light machine gun came out of the vault

The fix within the v20.20 update not only brought the LMG to the Fortnite island. It also brought a new battle.

With the April 26 fix in v20.20 of the Fortnite Battle Royale, the light machine gun escapes from the vault. Use this useful weapon during the next battle for the points of interest that will take place in Hot Reels.

The Resistance won the battle for Creamy Crossing. So now you can revisit Sofdeez with peace of mind. Thanks to the Resistance controlling this point of interest, you can now find the donation stations for the armored battle bus and a set of turrets here. The fight against OI continues in the Battle for Hot Reels. On the IO side, Sabretooth returns to aerial action.

How does the light machine gun work?

As we already mentioned, the light machine gun It comes out of the vault and can be found all over the island. Take advantage of its fast rate of fire and 60-round magazine. The longer you hold the trigger, the easier the recoil becomes to deal with.

Where can the light machine gun be found? Find her on the ground, in chests, rare chests, supply drops, and sharks.

Another novelty of this correction is that the trial period of the weapons boogie bomb and portable crack, which started with v.20.20, has ended. It’s time to vote. Donation stations where you can vote for both items are located at all major points of interest. Go to them and contribute your bars for the one you like the most. The first to know finance 100% according to the global donations you will earn and immediately enter the available loot.

COMPETITIVE NOTES