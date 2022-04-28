Exit! Ariana Grande’s new release had a huge impact

UNITED STATES.- A few days ago, Ariana Grande announced the release of a new performance in conjunction with I see. This had a great impact on the part of his fans, since the previous presentations were a success. So yesterday afternoon, the American singer posted her live version of “My Hair” and his fans were delighted.

This was one of the most anticipated songs by the fandom of the Pop star. The reason for this great repercussion is that this single has a chorus sung in whistletone. Considering that she had never performed this single live before, her fans were hoping to hear what this tune would sound like outside the recording studio. But the celebrity did not disappoint them, and carried out an incredible presentation that captivated the world.

In just one day, Ariana Grande got more than two and a half million views on Youtube, being trend number 11 globally. In addition, he received more than 30,000 comments and became a TT of Twitter during yesterday. The videos you uploaded to your account Instagram They also had a great impact, reaching more than four million views each.

In addition to praising his incredible voice and his well-known whistletone, the American singer was very flattered by her look for this occasion. The celebrity wore the same hairstyle as for the other two presentations, with very similar makeup, but she changed her clothes. in the other two live sessionsdecided to wear the same outfit, which is why this change of look attracted attention.

Ariana Grande She wore a vest made of patent black fabric, which she combined with a sequin skirt of the same color. Underneath her, the Pop star wore black silk stockings with matching buccaneer boots. The publication where she wore her outfit obtained more than five and a half million likes in just one day, and around 24,000 comments.