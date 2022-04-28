Electoral Court declares invalidity of revocation consultation for not reaching minimum participation – El Financiero

The Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) resolved this Wednesday the invalidity of the consultation to revoke the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“There is no place to issue the declaration of validity of the process of revocation of the mandate of the head of the federal Executive, since the minimum percentage of participation required by the Constitution has not been reached,” said Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, president of the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF.

The decision was made in a solemn session attended by Arturo Zaldívar, President of the Supreme Court; Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior; Lorenzo Córdova, president of the INE, and representatives of various political parties.

There, it was made official that in the mandate revocation consultation there was a participation of 16.5 million Mexicans, figure that means barely 17.7 percent of the total number of people registered in the nominal list of the INE.

It was specified that one million 63 thousand 209 of the votes, equivalent to 6.44 percent of the electoral roll, were in the sense of requesting the revocation of the mandate of the President of the Republic, due to loss of confidence.

While 15 million 159 thousand 323 people, equivalent to 91.86 percent of the electoral roll, asked that López Obrador remain in the Presidency until 2024; and 280 thousand 104 ballots were invalidated, equivalent to 1.70 percent of the register.

First mandate revocation consultation

Judge Rodríguez Mondragón said that with this the formal conclusion is given on first mandate revocation exerciseembodied in the Constitution as of December 2019.

He stressed that the INE demonstrated its commitment to democracy “by carrying out a commendable job”, with the support of citizens, by installing 57,448 voting booths and with the participation of 11,807 citizens in the day; as well as with the accreditation of 98 foreign electoral observation missions.

Meanwhile, he recalled that the TEPJF also confirmed its commitment to democracy by resolving 6,646 lawsuits related to various controversies about this exercise, through 266 sentences.

Finally, he assured that the quality of an elective process or a process of direct democracy is the product of the co-responsibility of those who intervene, which is why it is necessary that electoral authorities, governors, political parties and all citizens act, each one from their trench, committed to respecting the norms, values ​​and principles that guide our constitutional democracy.