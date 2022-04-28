Eduin Caz wore a shirt from the clothing brand Marine Serre, a celebrity favorite, at the Latin American Music Awards 2022 | Famous
When it comes to fashion and style, Eduin Caz is breaking stereotypes. The most recent proof of this is that for some important awards she wore a top very similar to the one worn by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and more.
The leader of Grupo Firme has shown on several occasions that he is not afraid to leave the fashions traditionally used by regional music singers. On the contrary, we have seen him with colorful suits, with unique prints and even in outfits that are the same as the rest of his family.
The vocalist, in addition, has managed to consolidate his style when it comes to dressing at the same time that he made a place for himself in the music scene.
Now that she enjoys recognition and fame, she has had the luxury of expanding her wardrobe a little more and even getting some very exclusive looks.
Eduin Caz used the same clothing brand as Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and other celebrities
On April 21, the interpreter of ‘Ya Supérame’ attended some important Latin music awards in Las Vegas.
For the occasion, she wore a traditional black suit, but put an innovative twist on it with a turtleneck top and opera gloves, all in cream with a crescent print.
Said shirt is from designer Marine Serre, who has become an American celebrity favourite.
Such is the case of Kylie Jenner, who in March 2020 even bought a bodysuit for her daughter Stormi and posed on Instagram with the outfit.
For her part, Beyoncé made this brand her personal stamp with the release of ‘Black Is King’. In said audiovisual album, both she and her dancers wore a complete brown suit with the aforementioned half-moon print.
Dua Lipa was not immune to this style either and for the promotion of her song ‘Physical’ she wore a Marine Serre dress.
Thus, Eduin Caz joined these celebrities in terms of style. It is worth mentioning that the price of the piece he wore is around 360 dollars.
Eduin Caz was wrong to name some music awards
At the aforementioned gala, the singer had an embarrassing moment, because when announcing the winner of a category, he made a mistake in name and said “and the Latin Grammy …”, however, he quickly realized his mistake, released a nervous laugh and corrected his statement.
In the Instagram post he made that night, he apologized to the organizers and explained that, to this day, he still gets nervous standing on stage and on that occasion “they beat him.”