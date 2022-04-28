David O. Russell announces his new film with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

Specific details of the upcoming movie have been shared David O Russell with Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Christian Bale.

In recent months there has been a lot of rumor that this great trio of Hollywood stars were working with Russell. The wait and intrigue were strong, but yesterday the official announcement of the much-mentioned project was finally made during Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon.

As revealed, the next feature film of David O Russell will bear the title amsterdam and, as anticipated, will have as protagonists Christian Bale, Washington and Margot Robbie. Among the details that were also given is a brief and vague synopsis that confirms that the story will be set in the 1930s.

“amsterdam is an original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history,” he said during Cinemacon (via Consequence Of Sound).

In addition to Robbie, Bale and Washington, The film will star Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough and Matthias Schoenaerts.

amsterdamwhich will be the first film that David O Russell been making since 2015, will be released in theaters on November 4. So far there is no official trailer, but in the cover photo you can check the first glimpse of what the actors will look like in the project.

Cover photo: 20th Century Studios.

