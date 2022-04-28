Continual Wellness event in your neighborhood and Mental Health Fair





This Friday, April 29, the community in the southeast of the city will be able to take advantage of the services offered by the Municipal and Federal Government, through the Well-being event in your neighborhood and the Mental Health Fair.

This activity will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the facilities of the Urban Health Center B, located at the intersection of Puerto Progreso and Puerto Anzio streets in the Portal del Oak.

The Director of Health of the Municipality, Daphne Santana Fernández, extended the invitation to citizens to attend this event with which it is intended to bring the services and procedures offered by the Government closer to the community, in addition to promoting health services focused on prevention and attention to the consumption of psychoactive substances.

He said that among the services that will be offered to the community are medical consultation, vaccination, psychological counseling, tests for the detection of HIV and Syphilis, psychological care by the municipality’s System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), scholarships for patients with addictions, free treatment for substance use disorders, delivery of glasses and Citizen Attention module.

In addition, the Welfare Secretariat may request the procedures for Welfare Sessions, young people building the future, scholarships for the well-being of children of working mothers, pensions for the well-being of people with disabilities, pension for the welfare of older adults, vaccination certificates, information scholarships, information module on Education for Minors with Assisted Maturation (EMMA) and Club for Peace.

Juarez Today

