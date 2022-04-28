Celebrities who responded with wit and elegance in interviews that made them feel uncomfortable | Famous

We tell you some cases.

Sofía Vergara made it clear that they cannot touch her without her consent

It was in 2010 that the Colombian visited Jay Leno’s ‘talk show’ to talk about different topics, but had to share her space with chef Gordon Ramsay.

Throughout the conversation, he made some sexual advances (about the way he ate pizza with his “mouth full”) and even tried to fondle her.

At a certain point in the interview, the ‘Modern Family’ actress assured: “I don’t scream like that in real life”, to which the cook replied “only in the room” and went over to touch one of her legs.

Sofía Vergara reacted quickly by moving away and slapping her. “No touching”, she claimed to the British.

Later, the model also talked about her son Manolo, but Ramsay constantly interrupted her with meaningless comments, so she had to mark her limit and simply say “this is my interview.”

Lindsay Lohan made it clear that she would not talk about her addictions

In 2013, the Hollywood star visited David Letterman’s show to talk about his movie ‘Scary Movie 5’, however, the presenter focused on another topic: his problems with alcohol.

At that time, the actress was close to entering rehab, so one of the first questions she faced was:

“Aren’t you supposed to be in rehab?”

Lindsay Lohan quickly changed her expression to a more annoyed one and began to snap back. Afterwards, she reverted with a “we didn’t talk about this in the pre-interview”.

Anne Hathaway refused to talk about her physique

During the promotion of the movie ‘Dark Knight Rises’, the actress was questioned by journalist Jerry Penacoli about the supposed regimen she had to follow to achieve the figure of Catwoman.

“It wasn’t about having the perfect figure, it was about being able to do the stunts and fights perfectly,” said the artist.

Even with this response, the communicator insisted that he reveal his diet or exercise to see himself in a certain way, to which Anne Hathaway ended up responding:

“Are you looking to lose weight? (…) What are you looking for? Do you want to wear a cat suit?

Scarlett Johansson faced a similar situation

For his part, whoever brought Black Widow to life had an equally uncomfortable situation with the same journalist. When talking about the movie ‘Avengers’, Penacoli asked him if he had been able to wear underwear with such a tight suit.

With a clearly annoyed gesture, the actress finished with:

“Since when did we start asking people about their underwear? (…) What kind of interview is this?”.

Dakota Johnson did not allow herself to be interrupted while speaking

Without a doubt, the protagonist of ’50 Shades of Gray’ knows how to set limits when a presenter wants to be clever. This was demonstrated by her in one of her visits to the Jimmy Fallon program: the actress was telling a story and the presenter interrupted her several times.

Given this, he made a subtle, but clear comment:

“Aren’t you supposed to let your guests talk on this show?”

Laverne Cox gave a lesson on what questions to ask trans people

In 2014, the ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star attended the Katie Couric show with model Carmen Carrera. The presenter launched a question to the latter about “her private parts of her” after having made the transition to a trans woman.

The also actress assured that she did not want to talk about that subject and preferred to focus on her work, but Laverne Cox did not hesitate to explain to her host that:

“Concern about transition and surgery objectifies trans people and then we can’t deal with the (biggest) real life experiences.”

In addition, he explained that some of the problems they face are discrimination, violence, unemployment and even murders.

Taylor Swift told Ellen DeGeneres it made her uncomfortable

In 2013, the singer visited the television presenter to talk about her album ‘Red’. On several occasions, Ellen assured that her guest had had a relationship with actor Zac Efron, although she denied it every time she could.

Later, he proposed a game: ring a bell every time a man with whom he had dated appeared on the screen. Taylor refused and, almost in tears, expressed:

“Do you know how bad this makes me feel? (…) I don’t want to, I don’t want to, they are going to send me very annoying emails and I don’t want to receive them”.