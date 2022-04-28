Cardi B reacts to Alex Pasola’s video: “I grab it right there”

The popular rapper Cardi B reacted to the video of the man who was found by his wife intimate with another in front of his house in New York, United States.

He said that if it had happened to her, it was likely that she would take the man’s life on the spot.

Cardi B indicated that her soul was broken when she saw that scene. But that in the networks they already have to stop with bullying, because the man can be submerged by depression and even take his own life.

The case of Alex Pasola went viral on Monday when the videos recorded by his wife were released, exposing the infidelity of his daughter’s father inside his vehicle, allegedly having relations with a person of the same sex.

The young woman spoke on a program and said that this was not the one who spread the audiovisuals that traveled through social networks.

He confessed that he recorded The videos and sent them through a WhatsApp group of known people and from there someone was in charge of making them known.

“He told me that he was coming home. My daughter asks for her father and I realize that he is parking, but he does not go up. Well, I take the girl, go down and find something like that, a man on top of my ex, the father of my daughter (…) I don’t wish anyone to experience something like that. It’s a disgusting thing.”