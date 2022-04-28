Bully Ray criticized segment between Asuka and Becky Lynch

After being absent for several months due to injury, specifically since Money in the Bank 2021, Asuka finally made her triumphant return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW to take on Becky Lynch., who looked surprised by this situation. Asuka’s brief interaction with Big Time Becks included a poke from the former to Lynch’s nose.

Recall that this was the first time they had met since that time in 2020 when Becky lynch gave her the Raw Women’s Championship after announcing her pregnancy. Back then, everything was happiness, but this time, a rivalry had just been born and Big Time Becks even reminded the Japanese, moments after their in-ring encounter, that he had “given” her the title.

► Bully Ray did not like the “tap” on the nose

On the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he hated the segment and felt that nothing he saw did justice to Asuka’s expected return. In fact, he compared it to something that happened to himself a few years ago, but he was rude unlike the Japanese who was clearly presented as the technique in this rivalry with Big Time Becks.

«I’ll give you an example of how much I hated the movement of the nose. First of all, he had no reaction. They didn’t react; people didn’t even realize what was going on. Every time I see two men in the ring and they’re close enough to touch, if you’re close enough to touch me, I’m close enough to hit you. I raise my hand in a fist and punch you in the mouth. I hate when guys push each other.”

«Why did you hit his nose? Just kick him in the back. I don’t know what did that; I don’t know why it was a good idea. I don’t know who came up with it. I’m trying to put myself in that moment like someone said, ‘Hey, how about Asuka taps Becky on the nose?’ I would have sat there and said, ‘What, why, what are we getting out of this?’ First of all, it is small. No one in the arena saw it. They’re not playing for the people in the arena, and they’re playing for the 2 million people watching at home. But I can guarantee you that 2 million people watching home wasn’t like, ‘OMG, Asuka just punched Becky in the nose. For me, everything about the segment was flat.”

Bully Ray continued his criticism and, despite the fact that many fans on social networks approve of this rivalry between Asuka and Becky Lynch, he doesn’t know what to expect from it.

“After last night, I don’t want to see what’s going to happen to Becky and Asuka. next week. You didn’t hook me, you didn’t catch my attention, you didn’t do anything. I don’t know what else. to say, honestly, I don’t know what else to say. From start to finish, apart from how good the women looked and it was great to see Asuka back, as a fan, I just didn’t like her.”