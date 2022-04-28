Benjamin Pajak’s Broadway debut in ‘Music Man’ is Thump’n Thpethyul

There is a saying in the theater: “Never work with children or animals.” But those who go down that road would miss out on working with some talented young professionals like Benjamin Pajak, who is making his Broadway debut as Winthrop Paroo in the music manstarring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

He doesn’t steal his scenes as much as he gives them to her. On stage, she has charm to spare and a stage presence that cannot be taught. Offstage, she exudes a sense of professionalism and an enthusiasm for her work and her craft that one doesn’t expect even from the precocious 11-year-old.

Pajak landed the role through a process familiar to many actors. He said news week, “My mom was checking her phone and she saw an open call or something, and she was like, ‘I need you to learn this song now! Here is your music! Let’s change something. It’s for something on Saturday. Just go, go and try it! Go and do your best!’ So I learned the song. I wasn’t in the right pitch for the audition. I thought it was fine. I didn’t think it was my best audition, but there were four callbacks that I went through. And after the fourth one, I waited for six months without warning, nobody told us anything. And then I found out, but I couldn’t say anything because it was still delayed and there was no press release. So, I couldn’t say that I was actually on the show for anyone.”

The song he learned for the audition, of course, was “Gary, Indiana,” Winthrop’s sthignature sthignature, with his characteristic lisp. It’s hard enough learning a song without having to fake a lisp, which he doesn’t have, at the right time.

“At first, I didn’t even really know what it was, but over time, lisping became a part of me because of how much I do it every day. So sometimes I just lisp in my speech, and I don’t mean to.

“Getting the part was a very, very long process, because the day of the last callback was the day before the pandemic and the next day everything was shutting down. You couldn’t do anything. So they backed off [any announcements], and they said. You can’t say anything. They did it like three more times; But then on October 20, we did our first rehearsal and the press release came out, and that was kind of fun.”

Pajak plays the cornet adequately poorly in the show, as one would expect from a Think Method student, but he plays it very well in real life and during the curtain call. Musically, his first love is actually the saxophone (Maynard Ferguson is one of his favorite musicians), but he has grown to love the cornet.

When asked what the easiest part of this job was for him, Pajak said news week“A lot of people, when they read, they’re just going to say, ‘No, that’s not true,’ but it’s doing the show. Are easy now. Partly because they cut it short, it used to be like five hours, but also because I love it. It has become very, very close to my heart. And I love my character too. I love playing it. He is a character. He’s like me in some ways: the way he goes from being sad to blooming like a flower. And not do the same thing every night, but recreate it every night.

pajak said news week that the hardest part of the job for him happens after the show: “Getting off a show is very difficult because of the excitement you have every night.”

Some actors feel uncomfortable seeing another actor play the part they are playing. Not Pajak. Have you seen the movie version of a music manwith Ron Howard as Winthrop, “a million times.”

Pajak may be young, but he is not a neophyte. He has been acting for a relatively long time. When asked how he got the theater bug, he said news week«My first production was winnie the pooh. I didn’t audition for that, but the director said, ‘I see something in you, Benjamin, and I think you’ll be great as Tigger.’ So they kicked me out and I did it. And I thought it was for the best. For my next production, I said: I want to keep doing this! I want to keep doing this, because it’s so much fun. And the music too, although it was only on the speaker. It wasn’t a real orchestra, even the music was amazing!”

Apart from that, “I have done many regional productions. the next was aristocats, and I played Toulouse. and i just did You are a good man Charlie Brownduring the pandemic on Zoom.”

When asked who he has to thank for all of this, Pajak didn’t hesitate for a second and said news week«[Director] Jerry Zacks and [choreographer] Warren Carlyle: They were the ones that brought us all together in the first place. The first day, Jerry said he called up Warren and said, ‘Hey, Warren, do you want to do a Broadway show?’ And he said, ‘Sure.’ So they just started looking music man.

“In the rehearsal process, they were so much fun. as hugh [Jackman], I think they all have the same personality: in the business, everyone is kind of funny. Everyone is sincere. Everyone is helpful. And those are the three things that Jerry and Warren were, and they helped me so much. They were so kind and I’m incredibly blessed to have worked with them.”

And considering how Pajak handles himself onstage and offstage, it’s clear the feeling is mutual.

Benjamin Pajak is now in the music man at the Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway at 50th Street for more information, visit MusicManOnBroadway.com.