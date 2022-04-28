Bad Bunny will be ‘El Muerto’ in Spin-off of Spiderman

The versatility of Bad Bunny continues to surprise us, and it is that the most listened to singer of Spotify will act in a Marvel movie, of the “friendly neighbor”, Spiderman.

The announcement was released by Sony Pictures at the CinemaCon event.

Read also: Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny hit each other in ‘Bullet Train’

It is not the first time that Benito demonstrates his ability to act, he already did it in F9 Y Narcos: Mexicoand soon we will see him in Bullet Train, along with Brad Pitt.

Who is the El Muerto? this character debuted for the first time in 2006, in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6, becoming a more or less recurring secondary character in the pages of the arachnid, with a couple more appearances.

He has a double life, by day and in his usual environment he is known as Juan-Carlos Sánchez, but by night he is a wrestling celebrity who fought Spider-Man in a charity match, where he almost unmasked Spider-Man before being killed. incapacitated with a paralyzing poison. The two later teamed up to take down El Muerto’s nemesis, the villain known as Dorado.

Read also: Bad Bunny is officially a WWE fighter

Bad Bunny is not only a reggaeton singer, and now an actor, he is also a WWE professional wrestler at WrestleMania 37.

When will we see her? The release of this barely announced film is scheduled for 2024.

What other news is there?

In addition to the announcement of the Spin-off of Spiderman, it was also announced that Venom will have a third film and Ghostbuster as well.