Avatar 2 revealed its title and new details at CinemaCon

The highest grossing movie in the history of cinema is ready to continue making history. This day, in the framework of the CinemaCon details of the first of the four sequels announced for Avatarthe film that james cameron premiered in 2009. In this sense, one of the most important points is that the intention to make four more films was reaffirmed, despite the fact that after the purchase of 20th Century Fox, Disney he only officially announced two of them that have already finished shooting.

Avatar 2 confirmed its title through the film’s first official trailer and it will be titled: The way of the water (The way of the water). It is worth noting that, despite this presentation, the trailer will not be made public until next week. The idea of Disney is to start promoting Avatar 2 along with the premiere of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. A week later, it will be available online.

The person in charge of presenting the film in the CinemaCon was the producer Jon Landau. “One of the strengths of the scripts of Jim Cameron is that they are always universal with interwoven themes with which you can empathize. At the center of each of the four sequels will be the sully family”explained the director. Thus, he highlighted: “Each story will be unique and each one will have its own conclusion”. In this sense, he pointed out that each film will have an end but that “Viewed as a whole, the four films will create a connected saga”.

james cameronfor his part, said that he is “working hard to put the finishing touches on it” to the first of the films to arrive at the cinema, The way of the water. In addition, he noted that the sequels are “pushing the limits” and will have better visual effects development and “higher resolution in 3D”. In the CinemaCon he pointed: “I wanted our return to Pandora It was something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, with the biggest resolution and the biggest immersive 3D experience. I think we made it.”.

+What to expect from Avatar: The way of the water

Before the premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water, Disney will relaunch a new remastered version of Avatar with which it will seek to expand the income that positioned it as the highest grossing film in history, with 2,800 million dollars. Avatar 2meanwhile, will be starring Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, Jermaine Clement, Zoe Saldana, and Sam Worthington. The official synopsis reveals that jake sully lives with his new family in Pandora but a known threat returns to jeopardize everything they gained with Na’vi. Cameron anticipated that the film will take place in the ocean (as the title of the film implies) and the main characters will be parents.