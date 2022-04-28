Amber Heard shudders with the audio in which Johnny Depp gags and says “I hate you”

Amber Heard was shocked when a jury listened to the audio of Johnny Depp where he gags and says “I hate you”.

The actress winced when the audio was played during Depp’s cross-examination during the former couple’s multimillion-dollar libel trial in Virginia.

On the graphic recording, Depp was heard telling Heard: “You’re a s*** and I hate you and I want to break up.”

A string of recordings of other fights between the couple was also played in court.

In one, Depp commented, “I get irrational when you’re making movies, I get jealous and f*cking crazy and weird and we fight a lot more.”

And on another recording he said, “I headbutted you in the goddamn forehead. That doesn’t break a nose.”

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rotternborn, also read a text message from Depp to singer Elton John in 2012, thanking him for supporting him in his drug battle.

“I would have been eaten by the monster if it wasn’t for you, is that a simple fact?” the message read.

And Depp told the court: “Elton was a dear friend who has been sober for 40 years, so he was, we had conversations and he wanted me to be clean, sober, so he sent a guy named Charlie Dunnett who worked with Elton for years and years…”

Rottenborn interrupted him and asked him to confirm if he had sent the text message.

“I’ll stop talking,” an annoyed Depp replied.

The lawyer told Depp he only interrupted because he wanted to “be respectful of court time and I trust you too.”

And Depp told him, “I don’t feel like I’m wasting anyone’s time.”

Depp has a $50 million lawsuit against Heard, because in a 2018 op-ed he wrote for Washington Postshe insinuated that Depp mistreated her.

Although she did not mention it, his lawyers say his allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood, as the actor described it. Pirates of the Caribbean.

She, in turn, filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp and sought immunity from the actor’s accusations.

