Amber Heard shows off Oonagh, her little daughter

On April 8, the little daughter of Amber Heard, Oonagh Paige Heard he completed a year of life. The actress published a photograph where she sees the little girl in profile – she always tries not to show her face – hers, and she wrote “I still can’t believe you’re here. The best year”.

Her birthday was a few days before her mother publicly met her ex-husband in court. Johnny Deppafter he sued her for defamation asking for 50 million dollars and she countersued him for the same asking for double the money.

Little Oonagh Paige, until now, is only Amber’s daughter, that is, the little girl bears her last name and until now she has not publicly declared the exact method by which she had her, although Page Six revealed that it had been a surrogacy, according to close sources.

On July 1, 2021, Amber shared her first post with Oonagh, where she wrote.

“I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago I decided I wanted to have a baby. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I realize now how radical it is for us as women to think like this about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” she added.

“Hopefully we get to a point where we normalize not wanting a ring to have a crib. A part of me wants to keep my life private, which is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. her name is Oonah Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

In another post, Amber wrote “I am the mom and dad. She is the boss”.

The name of Elon Musk as the father of Paige’s daughter has come to light during the trial held by the ex-husbands. Elon and Amber would have held meetings while she was still married to Depp.

Amber and Musk had a relationship between 2016 and 2018. A few months ago, The Mirror revealed that Musk would have been in an almost legal conflict with Heard for her to destroy the embryos they had frozen together.

Amber’s psychological problems

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s lawyers declared on Tuesday that Amber Heard suffers personality disordersduring the trial that takes place near Washington following the defamation lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife.

Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, claims to have personally examined Heard’s mental health for 12 hours over two days in December 2021.

Curry estimates that the 36-year-old actress, who starred in the movie “Aquaman,” has a borderline personality disorder and a histrionic disorder.

“He got results consistent with these diagnoses,” Curry said.

Heard’s lawyers attempted to discredit Curry’s testimony during cross-examination, pointing out that Depp’s lawyers had hired her to testify on his behalf.

“If I didn’t find something favorable to Depp and negative to Heard, would I be an expert in this case?” asked Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer.

“I represent science regardless of what that science is,” Curry replied.

The psychologist said some of the main features of borderline personality disorder include “a lot of inner anger and hostility,” a tendency to be “moralistic” and “fluctuating moods.”

“They can react violently, they can react physically,” he said. “They will often be abusive to their partners.” “It’s almost a performance.”

Curry, who has experience with US war veterans, said that in his opinion, Heard did not have a disorder. posttraumatic stress (PTSD) as a result of an alleged domestic assault.

Heard has “vastly exaggerated” her PTSD symptoms in a test she had, she said.

Depp, 58, has denied physically assaulting Heard and has claimed that she was the one who was violent towards him.

*With information from AFP.

