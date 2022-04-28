Amal Clooney calls for UN trial of war crimes in Ukraine

The human rights lawyer amal clooney urged countries at the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, April 27 to focus on international justice for the war crimes in Ukraine so that the evidence is not stored, as has happened with the victims of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

“

Ukraine

It is, today, a slaughterhouse. Right in the heart of Europe,” he said. Clooney about accountability in Ukraine at an informal meeting of the Security Council of the UN organized by France and Albania.

Clooney recalled a 2017 Security Council vote to approve a measure he helped lobby for: the creation of a UN to collect, preserve and store evidence of possible war crimes crimes committed by the Islamic State in Iraq. It was the same year that her son and her daughter with actor George Clooney they were born

“My children are now almost 5 years old, and so far most of the evidence collected by the UN are stored, because there is no international court to judge

ISIS

“, said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), which handles war crimescrimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression, it has no jurisdiction because Iraq and Syria are not members.

Clooney is part of an international legal working group that advises Ukraine on how to ensure accountability for Ukrainian victims in national jurisdictions and works with the Hague-based ICC.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into Ukraine a week after the invasion of Russia on February 24.

“This is a time when we need to mobilize the law and send it into battle. not on the side of Ukraine against the Russian Federation, or on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukrainebut on the side of humanity,” Khan said at the meeting of the UN.

Russian diplomat Sergey Leonidchenko described the ICC as a “political instrument”. He accused the United States and Britain of hypocrisy for supporting the ICC investigation into Ukraine after doing “everything imaginable to protect his own army.”

The Attorney General’s Office UkraineIryna Venediktova told Reuters that she is preparing charges for war crimes against at least seven Russian soldiers.