Zero Masons, the Fortnite tournament without construction of TheGrefg

David “TheGrefg» Cánovas, one of the most popular content creators in the world, has announced his new tournament: Zero Masons. It is a competition of Fortnite without construction for streamers which will start this Thursday April 28 at 7 p.m. It will have 50,000 dollars in prizes and will seek above all else to be a great experience for both spectators and participants.

After a few weeks since I promised you, I can finally announce it: 🏆 I present to you my “ZERO BUILDERS” Fortnite Tournament for streamers! 🏆 – Thursday at 19:00

– $50,000 in prizes

– No PROS or Tryhards If you would like to participate, answer me 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZzbGFYFyYS — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) April 26, 2022

Everyone hoped that at some point a competition of Fortnite in its unbuilt mode it arrived, and what better way to have it than with a tournament between streamers. Pure nostalgia for the beginnings of the phenomenon Fortnite, with a large number of events and competitions that brought the community together. Hopefully this will be something similar, and based on how successful it is, we’ll likely have a lot more of it in the future.

The success of Fortnite without construction

Fortnite, one of the most successful games in history. A title that was born as a kind of tower defensebut which, given its lack of success, forced Epic Games to take a decisive measure. Something had to be done, and that something was a battle royale free that took the genre to heights never reached. What was achieved by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) went further with Fortnitebut after a while, the average level of play was so high that some change was needed to attract old and new players.

That something was the mode without construction, the great architects were not decisive in a much more direct game mode and suitable for any player. Such has been the success Epic Games it has been included permanently, and who knows if it will end up being the mainstay of the game.