WWE prepared a video about the death of Ric Flair when he was admitted

Ric Flair’s career in professional wrestling is one of the most successful in the history of the business. However, the same cannot be said for his personal life. Throughout his 70-plus years, the WWE Hall of Famer has been implicated in some pretty nasty stuff, like his drinking problems or the accusations against him for inappropriate behavior towards women.

Flair is also a person who usually says what he thinks, without thinking too much about the consequences. He recently had the opportunity to address various issues in the latest edition of the program “The Pivot Podcast“Some quite personal. Here we leave you with his most outstanding statements, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On the moment he woke up from a coma in 2017

“31 days later, I woke up in the ICU. For 13 days I was on life support. For six months I did not remember anything. He could remember the events after the coma, but he didn’t remember the past. they gave me up for lost. I had surgery on Monday morning. WWE prepared a video (about my death) because there was like a 5% chance that it would come out ahead. It makes you reevaluate everything. But at the end of the day, I still think that if you’re not hurting anyone, and you’re certainly not being malicious, I don’t think it’s wrong to have fun. I’m not going to stop doing it. I spent a year worrying that I was going to die every day. Once you’ve been that sick and get over that anxiety, then you start to feel more comfortable. Then I had a beer, and a champagne, and then two beers, and now, a couple of years later, drinking vodka from time to time. I guess the best way to put it is that there’s nothing left for me to do. I’m going to have fun. My family is well“.

On how he dealt with the death of his son Reid

“For 5 years, I drank from 10am to 2am. I stopped working out, everything. I could not stop. She just couldn’t get over it. I couldn’t live with myself.

Sometimes I wonder if I pushed them too hard. It’s like Ashley. When I saw that Ashley had that talent, I, like every parent who has played sports, you know, had to take the plunge. You can’t start in ninth grade anymore.”

On whether he blames himself for Reid’s death

“I think it’s possible. Yes. I don’t blame myself for it butI mean, I think of him every day“.

