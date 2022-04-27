WWE intends to hold more events in large stadiums in 2023

With the return to normality after leaving behind, at least in terms of restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE tries to recover the rhythm lost due to the break caused by the health emergency. The first step was the return of the public and the return to the road. However, the clearest indication of a complete return to normality will always be the celebration of large events in large stadiums, something completely necessary in the biggest WWE shows, such as WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

In this sense, only this year the company had scheduled 8 events in large stadiums. However, according to the latest information provided by Andrew Zaryanfrom Mat Men Podcastthis figure could be increased in 2023.

“A WWE source mentioned that the company intends to hold more shows in large stadiums starting in 2023.. Just for reference, 2022 will feature 8 events in large stadiums. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is Nick Khan’s approach to premium live events. The scalability of large stadiums is very beneficial when it comes to having a live attendance of more than 15k. The event does not have to sell out more than 50,000 people, but shows between 20 and 35,000 people can now be performed more frequently, which translates into much higher revenue and a higher level of excitement for the event“.

It should be remembered that the last edition of WrestleMania, which took place over two nights at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, welcomed more than 150,000 spectators, becoming the highest grossing event in WWE history.

The next WWE events that will be held in large stadiums in the remainder of the year are the following:

WWE Money in the Bank (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, July 2)

WWE SummerSlam (Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, July 30)

Event TBD (Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, September 3)

Event yet to be determined (Saudi Arabia, October)

The company will also hold several events in other stadiums:

WWE WrestleMania Backlash (Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI, May 8)

WWE Hell in a Cell (Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, June 5)

WWE Survivor Series (TD Garden in Boston, MA, November 26)

