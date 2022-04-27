WWE Changes Kay Lee Ray’s Superstar Name

WWE has confirmed the change of name from superstar to the fighter Kay LeeRay. During the recordings of the last weekly show of NXT 2.0, the company released a promotional video about Ray, who was introduced as Alba Fyre. “In order to understand myself now, I have to resurrect my past,” Fyre mentioned in the promo.

It should be noted that WWE filed an application two weeks ago to patent the names “Alba Fyre” and “Katana Chance”, in addition to other records. Katana Chance’s name was registered for use with Kacy Katanzaro, while Alba Fyre’s name was registered for use with Kay Lee Ray. At the time, only registration was mentioned, but WWE did not confirm the changes.

These changes are in addition to recent name changes for wrestlers Marcel Barthel and Raquel Gonzalez who were recently renamed Ludwig Kaiser and Raquel Rodriguez, after making their main roster debuts during recent episodes of Smackdown. The name change is due to the WWE’s policy of not using real names of the fighters, in this case that of Kayleigh Rae (Kay Lee Ray).

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.