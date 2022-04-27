Woman dies in Lerdo hospital after being beaten in a fight

A 51-year-old woman lost her life while receiving medical care at a Lerdo city clinic, where she was hospitalized after a fight with another woman.

The death occurred last Monday afternoon at the ISSSTE Hospital, where he was admitted with a head injury.

The deceased today was identified as Patricia, 51 years old, who had her home in the Villa Jardín de Lerdo neighborhood.

Spokesmen for the Deputy Attorney General of the State of Durango, Laguna Region, reported that this person entered the hospital in question on April 13 of the current year.

It was only indicated that the victim presented physical discomfort as a result of a fight he had in recent days with a woman named María Magdalena “N”, without providing further details.

After the death, the staff of the Social Work department notified the competent authorities.

The Investigative Agent of the Public Ministry, assigned to the homicide area, was in charge of taking knowledge of the death.

The body was sent to the facilities of the forensic medical service for a necropsy of law.

It was not specified if the alleged aggressor is detained or continues to be released.

The Laguna Region Vice Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge of opening a file on the case and continuing with the complementary investigation so that its resolution is achieved.