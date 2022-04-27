Will Smith ties Mike Piazza’s Dodgers record

The Dodgers they got off to a great start to the series against the Diamondbacks on Monday night. In addition to the jewel that Walker Buhler threw, after completing the nine without allowing runs, the receiver stood out on offense Will Smith.

In Los Angeles’ 4-0 victory over Arizona at Chase Field, Smith fired off a home run in the eighth inning. It should be noted that he was not just any home run, because with the went into the history books not just the Dodgers, but the MLB.

Was the 50th home run of Will Smith’s career, with which he tied the all-time record to Mike Piazza, as the fastest catcher in NL history to reach that mark. He did it in 233 games just like Piazza and the most interesting thing, both with the same club.

For those of you who don’t know, Piazza is an inducted Hall of Fame catcher from Cooperstown who hit 427 home runs in his major league career and won 10 Silver Slugger Awards. On repeated occasions and because of his power in the batter’s box, Dodgers fans constantly compare Smith to Piazza.