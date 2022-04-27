Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Those attending the Oscar were left in shocked silence after Will Smith will hit to Chris Rock on stage after the comedian did a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock was presenting the best documentary award when the tense exchange occurred.

Rock joked telling Smith that he was looking forward to a “GI Jane” sequel, making an obvious reference to his wife’s bald head.

Pinkett Smith, who seemed immediately upset by the joke, revealed in 2018 that she suffers from alopecia (abnormal hair loss). She has spoken about this situation on Instagram and on her social networks on several occasions.

After the joke of the driver, Smith got up from his seat near the stage, walked over to Rock and slapped.

After sitting back down Smith yelled at Rock: “Get my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

Later, Smith won the award for best actor for the film King Richard.

“Richard Williams was a strong supporter of his family,” he said as he began his acceptance speech.

He paused as if to make his choice of words clear, and wept as he spoke about being a protector of those he worked with on the film.

“I have received a calling in my life to love people and protect people and be a river for my people,” he said. Smith in his speech. “You know that to do what we do we have to put up with abuse. We have to put up with people saying crazy things about us. In this business you have to put up with people disrespecting you and you have to smile and act like it’s okay.”

A few minutes later, rapper Sean Combs — onstage to perform a tribute to The Godfather (“The Godfather”) — tried to make amends and suggested that Smith and Rock They will settle their differences later.

“Will and Chris, we’re going to fix this as a family at the golden party,” Combs said.

The event generated several reactions. Several people approached Smith and Pinkett Smith in the commercial break that followed the incident. Keith Urban hugged Smith during a break and Nicole Kidman also dropped by to say a few words.

Behind the scenes, during an interview session for the winners, the incident Rock-Smith It was something that few wanted to talk about.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” said Questlove, the director of the winning documentary. Summer of Soulthe category presented by Rock.

Pinkett Smith She was also the butt of Rock’s jokes when the comedian hosted the Oscars in 2016. She did not attend the ceremony at the time, citing the lack of diversity among that year’s nominees and the inadequate representation of black artists.

“I hope the Academy will invite me again,” he said. Smith at the end of his speech.

With AP information