Will Smith reappears in India after the scandal at the Oscars

After almost a month, since the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards was held, and in which the controversial incident starring Will Smith and Chris Rock occurred; the protagonist of The Prince of Bel-Air reappeared with his wife.

It may interest you: Jada Pinkett, wife of Will Smith reappears after the controversy at the Oscars

Will Smith reappears in India

The actor had been on the sidelines of the situation and away from the media spotlight, however, this weekend, he was captured along with his wife in India. The actor arrived at a private airport in Mumbai and when he arrived at the hotel he was cheered by fans, even taking photos with them.

According to a source close to Us Weekly, he assured that the American is there on a family vacation, planned before the incident at the Oscars and that they were not canceled at the insistence of his wife Jada.

It may interest you: Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscar awards gala for 10 years

Will Smith’s apology

A few weeks ago, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock about what happened at the Oscars and invited him to reflect on violence. “Violence in all its forms is toxic and destructive. My behavior last night at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes about me are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

Later, he took the opportunity to apologize to the comedian: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I overdid it and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions are not a representation of the man I want to be. There is no room for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he concluded.

It may interest you: The news that is trending in Vea Magazine