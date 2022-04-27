Will Smith missed out on working with Christopher Nolan for this absurd reason

In 2010, one of the most important films of Christopher Nolanwhich not only revolutionized the technology for special effects, it also changed the narrative of movies, and one of the actors who could have starred in it was Will SmithHowever, for an absurd reason, he lost the opportunity.

Since its inception, Christopher Nolan It has been characterized by its interesting, involving and complex stories, characteristics for which it has earned its place in the film industry. One of his most revolutionary and ambitious films was The origin (inception), which suggested to the studies Warner Bros. for the first time in 2001, but they recommended that he had to get more experience.

Brad Pitt, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio topped the list

Over the years, the idea matured and it was in 2009 when it became known that Warner Bros. they had bought the rights to the film, thus announcing its production. To star in the project, there were at least three names, among which were: Brad pitt, Will Smith Y Leonard DiCaprio.

according to own Nolanwas in talks with Brad pitt and presented him with the project, but only gave him a period of 48 hours to issue a response. With a very full schedule, the actor ended up declining the opportunity, so the director moved on to the next on the list.

The origin (Inception) was released in 2010 with Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist. Photo: Archive

Will Smith sounded too strong to lead the project, because he was not only one of the spoiled actors of Warner Bros., he also had experience in projects involving a lot of money. The director made the actor the offer and granted him the same term as the pittbut the time would have been consumed and he did not give any answer, apparently he would have forgotten.

With these two names crossed off the list, Nolan talked with DiCaprio, who after some negotiations accepted the role. Now, 12 years after the film’s release, it would be impossible to imagine anyone else starring The origin (inception), perhaps the role was tailor-made for the winner of the Oscar.

Christopher Nolan movie made millions of dollars and won an Oscar

After his work, the director Christopher Nolan showed that it was worth waiting almost 10 years to carry out his project, because he got eight nominations for the Oscar awardsof which he won four.

Also, as if that weren’t enough, The origin (inception) dominated the box office and was crowned one of the best films of 2010, but it also managed to dominate the box office, grossing over $836 million during the time it was on display, when its cost was $160 million.

The film is currently available on hbo maxin case you haven’t had a chance to see it, so you can be surprised by the revolution of this film work.

