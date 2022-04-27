Will Smith and Jada Pinkett rumors of separation – Cinema and Tv – Culture
The actor couple married in 1997.
That is what some entertainment media speculate after the controversy over the slap at the Oscars.
April 26, 2022, 11:42 AM
Will and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith they don’t speak That is what some media are speculating since the controversy over the actor’s slap to Chris Rock at the last Oscars ceremony.
A month has passed since the incident that marked a before and after in Smith’s career, who after being vetoed by the Hollywood Academy for ten years, now you could be dealing with the worst moment in your marriage. It was precisely his wife who set off the alarms by revealing on his show that he will talk about what is happening at home after the incident, when he feels the time is right.
“Given everything that has happened in recent weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing,” says Jada Pinkett-Smith, but Heat magazine published that the couple would be one step away from separating, which would lead to an expensive divorce that could cost Will Smith an estimated 175 million dollars.
She’s not mad at Will, but she wishes he hadn’t physically assaulted the comedian (…). It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who overreacted. He knows it, she knows it. They both agree that he overreacted,” a source told ‘Us Weekly’ magazine.
April 26, 2022, 11:42 AM
