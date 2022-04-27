‘Wicked’, with Ariana Grande, will hit the cinema divided into two films

Hollywood surrenders to musicals again. After Tick, tick…boom!, The Miserables or the remake from West Side Story, the film industry is once again subscribing to that of telling stories with great songs. And yes, he does it with wickedGregory Maguire’s original reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz that already triumphed on the Broadway stages and that now, finally, and after multiple delays, get to the movies And yes, I will split it into two parts. This has been confirmed by its director.

A colossal musical project to have Ariana Grande as the protagonist

Wicked: Memoirs of a Wicked Witch, Maguire’s novel, told us a story centered on the conflict between the protagonist witches, Glinda and Elphaba, something that was taken as the basis for the aforementioned musical by Stephen Schwartz. A few months ago, as we mentioned in Vandal, John M Churesponsible of In a New York neighborhoodwill finally be in charge of the adaptation, which will have a cast headed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo who will play Glinda, the Good Witch, and Elphaba, the Bad Witch.

This colossal cinematographic work will be produced by Universal and will arrive in two parts. The first of them will be released on December 25, 2024while the second December 25, 2025, just a year later. It’s a big gamble, and a dead giveaway that the studio is more than sure of Chu’s vision. “While we were preparing the production last year, it became impossible to tell the story of wicked in one movie without damaging it,” Chu said in a statement on Twitter. “As we tried to shorten songs and adjust characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal concessions to the original material that has entertained us for years,” he concluded.

“ It has been decided not to cut the film and allow the story to flow

However, Stephen Schwartzwho was in charge of composing the music and lyrics for the Broadway show, is adapting the script together with winnie holzman and his own Chu, so the original creators of this musical are more than involved in the project. “We have decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just a movie of wicked but two. With more space, we can tell the story of wicked how should it be countedgiving both more depth and surprises to the journeys of these beloved characters,” the filmmaker concluded.

wicked It will be released in theaters in two parts in December 2024 and 2025.