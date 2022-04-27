Wicked, released in two parts in 2024 and 2025 for the musical with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Wickedthe long-awaited musical from Universal Pictures “spin-off” de The wonderful wizard of Oz, as well as an adaptation of the famous Broadway musical of the same name, will be divided into two parts, to be released respectively on December 25, 2024 And December 25, 2025.

This was announced on director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) on social media, thus explaining the choice to ‘split’ the film in two:

“As we prepared production over the last year, we realized that it would be impossible to wrap the story of ‘Wicked’ into one movie without doing damage. We tried to cut some songs and characters, but these decisions have begun to seem like fatal compromises to the source material, which we have been working on with fun for so many years. So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and not to make just one Wicked film, but TWO !!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told, while also bringing more depth and surprises to the journey of these beloved characters.

Wicked tells “the untold story of the witches of Oz”, or rather of Elphabathe future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Galinda, later Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Their friendship must deal with their different personalities and different points of view, the same rivalry in love, reactions to the corrupt government of the Wizard of Oz, and ultimately the public demise of Elphaba. In the role of the two witches, in the adaptation directed by Chu, we find Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo in the roles of Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

Stephen Schwartzauthor of the music and lyrics of the original Broadway show, is adapting the script with Winnie Holzman, while Marc Platt, who produced the Broadway musical, is producing the film. The musical opened on Broadway in 2003 and continues to run. The show earned more than $ 1 billion on Broadway and is second only to “The Lion King” as the highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time.