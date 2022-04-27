Why would Cameron Díaz have a photo of Kenita Larraín? Check out the amazing story here.

A few days ago, in “But with respect”, Kenita Larraín recalled when she was confused with Cameron Díaz in Cuzco, Peru. In a conversation with Julio César Rodríguez, the numerologist mentioned that, while both were working separately in the neighboring country, the Peruvians saw her in a store and swore that she was the actress.

“Just on that date a very important celebration was held and celebrities from all over the world attended”Said the woman in the CHV program, assuring that the most striking moment was experienced when she was trying on clothes in a store.

“Suddenly people began to accumulate outside and they said ‘Cameron Diaz’ ​​and I told him it wasn’t and no one believed it wasn’t”related Kenita Larraín, asserting that they had to call security to be able to leave the place.

At the same time, the numerologist said that once a journalist from Cosas Magazine told her the story of how the international actress has a photo of her.

“I gave him a picture of me, he told him ‘it’s Kenita, she’s Chilean’. She took it, laughed and put it away.”sentenced.

