Why did Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes get divorced?

Without a doubt, they were one of the most famous couples in history. Hollywood but, after six years of relationship and a daughter in common, Katie Holmes Y Tom Cruise They broke up their marriage in 2012. A divorce shrouded in controversy and secrecy that was talked about a lot, and continues to be talked about to this day.

Shortly after parting from Chris Klein, Katy agreed to marry his childhood crush. After a brief romance and the birth of their daughter Suri, the couple married in Italy in 2006 in a massive star-studded wedding. In 2012, Katy He filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences, and requested custody of the girl. The main reason that led the actress to take the step was the excessive obsession that her husband showed for the scientology.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker