Why did Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes get divorced?

Without a doubt, they were one of the most famous couples in history. Hollywood but, after six years of relationship and a daughter in common, Katie Holmes Y Tom Cruise They broke up their marriage in 2012. A divorce shrouded in controversy and secrecy that was talked about a lot, and continues to be talked about to this day.

Shortly after parting from Chris Klein, Katy agreed to marry his childhood crush. After a brief romance and the birth of their daughter Suri, the couple married in Italy in 2006 in a massive star-studded wedding. In 2012, Katy He filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences, and requested custody of the girl. The main reason that led the actress to take the step was the excessive obsession that her husband showed for the scientology.

After an intense divorce and a multimillion-dollar agreement that, according to what has been published in various media, included a clause that prevented Katie Holmes speak in public about any romantic relationship that you had with another person during the 5 years after the separation of Tom Cruise. The one who was the protagonist of “Dawson’s Creek”moved to New York with her daughter Suri, leaving behind a relationship described by many as “somewhat stormy”.

According to this same information, the actress received as compensation after signing this divorce agreement a total of 4.8 million dollars for her daughter and another 5 for her. Amounts that could be claimed by the actor if he breached the divorce contract, they assured from the magazine fashion.

Sources close to the couple stated that the scientology In addition to being the reason that separated this couple, it was the same that distanced the protagonist of the saga “Mission Impossible” of his own daughter. According to some published information, the reason for the separation could be the strong bond of Tom Cruise to scientology. “Members of Scientology can see his children if they wish but he chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist.”They published in US Weekly. However, this information has not been confirmed by the actor or by anyone around him.

What is scientology?

The scientology describes itself as a religion and was founded in the 1950s by Lafayette Ronald Hubbard. At the core of Scientology is the belief that every human being has a reactive mind that responds to life’s traumas, clouding the analytical mind and preventing us from experiencing reality.

Members of the religion undergo a process called auditing to find the sources of this trauma, reliving those experiences in an attempt to neutralize them and reassert the primacy of the analytical mind, with the goal of reaching a spiritual state called clear ( means clear or clean in English).

The process involves a device called an e-meter, which Scientologists say measures the body’s electrical flow while an auditor asks a series of questions that reveal the sources of the trauma.