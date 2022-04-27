Who can dethrone Roman Reigns

I have been reading comments and opinions of all kinds in the last few weeks and I still don’t know exactly what will be WWE’s next big move with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has become an unreachable entity. His victory against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 was decisive in creating an uncontrollable monster, and now the company has a management problem. Is there any rival capable of making us believe that a short-term headline change is possible?

In this article I am going to analyze the most viable possibilities regarding the WWE Superstars that could occupy that space.

Drew McIntyre

It was not the short-term option that many of us thought if we consider that the Premium Live Event is not a close event. They had a great match at Survivor Series 2020, where McIntyre lost in a ‘dirty’ way after the intervention of Jey Uso and the low blow he received from The Tribal Chief. The Scotsman made it clear that he was a rival worthy of beating Reigns and at that time a pending account was created that we are still waiting for it to be resolved in some way. The appearance of Tyson Fury on the SummerSlam stage makes us think that McIntyre will not have that dream fight against Reigns in Wales that many want, so I smell that the Scotsman will face Reigns sooner than expected. In the next Friday Night SmackDown show they will have their first real interaction on television and that could lead to a fight – hasty, from my point of view – at WrestleMania Backlash.

cody rhodes

He has generated a lot of enthusiasm since his arrival. She has become the superstar that opens (and many times closes) the Monday Night Raw show, and that is not an easy task. She has closed many mouths, including mine, so we are looking at a fighter who could present a great battle in the future. It will not be in the short term, because Rhodes right now has the plots of him in the WWE red show, with Seth Rollins involved, and he is very comfortable in that position. He is one of the great contenders to achieve the Money in The Bank briefcase, an object that would allow him to travel to SmackDown and challenge Roman Reigns at any time, as long as the two titles remain in his possession. Otherwise, if Raw wins a top-level singles title, I’m convinced Rhodes will forget about Roman Reigns.

seth rollins

The rivalry that concluded at the Royal Rumble was premature. Rollins He was presented as one of the great rivals to beat in the extensive reign of Roman Reigns and he did not disappoint, although he failed in the attempt, despite winning by disqualification. That option has always been left open and I believe that WWE did it with the intention of using it again at a difficult or determining moment. Rollins’ option with the Money in The Bank briefcase is another option to threaten Roman Reigns in a credible way, although WWE probably no longer wants to use that cartridge. “The Vision” is always a good option.

Randy Orton

At 42 years old, Randy Orton is still in top form and is a resource that WWE can use at any time. It has become the highlight of Monday nights on Monday Night Raw. His closeness to Roman Reigns, when facing The Usos, members of the stable The Bloodlines, could be decisive for a head-on clash for the WWE Unified Championship. RK-Bro is not going to be eternal, and at some point they will have to decide to break it up or use its members individually. When The Viper as face it is very nice to see, but when it is heel can become the most challenging and dangerous rival of all. A good rival for Roman Reigns must have, among other things, a good finisher, and Orton still has one of the most devastating at the moment.

