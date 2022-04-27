when does it premiere in theaters and streaming? — Connoisseurs.com

As part of the 2022 edition of CinemaCon, the largest and most important event in the global film industry, 20th Century Studios presents the first trailer for Avatar 2, the long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing film in history with almost 3 billion admissions. global fundraising dollars. When does it premiere in theaters and streaming in Disney Plus?

James Cameron as director has already announced that the filming of Avatar 2 will take place simultaneously with those of Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which will be arriving in theaters from 2022 to 2028.

Avatar 2 stars Zoe Salda, Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, among other actors, and the production of the film featured new advances in technology, with special equipment to capture underwater sequences.

For now, little is known about the plot, although Sully and his new family will try to protect Pandora from a new threat.

When does Avatar 2 premiere in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus?

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 16, 2022. If Disney maintains its policy of releasing its films on streaming 45 days after their arrival in theaters, the film should be released in the first days of February 2023. But, here there is a big but. What if it becomes a box office hit with at least half the buzz of the original movie? Will Disney sacrifice box office revenue?

The 45-day window could stretch out and let Avatar 2 continue to gross theaters. For Cameron, the response in theaters is also important because after having Titanic as number one at the box office for many years and then achieving it with Avatar, it would be a success if it surpasses itself again.

By the side of Disney Plushaving Avatar 2 would allow it to add more subscribers to its platform, which this year will have several premieres such as Doctor Strange 2 and the Multiverse of Madness and Thor 4.

Meanwhile, Avatar 3 is scheduled to debut in theaters on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.