WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to solve personal, work or school issues through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

The main advantage of this platform is that it is free, which means that it does not charge a peso for any of the services it offers. Although information recently began to circulate that would charge for some functionswhich confirmed the team of Goal.

WhatsApp would charge for some features

According to the WABeta Info portal, the messaging platform will start charging for new features in one of the services it offers, which would be related to WhatsApp Business.

It is important to clarify that this charge will not affect standard users, in addition to the fact that it will not be mandatory for everyone who uses WhatsApp Business, unless they need to use the new tools that Meta is planning to launch.

What is known so far is that company accounts will have up to 10 associated devices, instead of just 4, but it is not known how much the subscription will cost, the extra benefits that will be given and if there will be weekly plans. annual or monthly.

In addition to this information, WABeta Info revealed that over time a new interface will be available with which multi-device options can be managed, which now can only be used on the computer without the need to have your cell phone connected all the time to Wifi.

