WhatsApp is one of the main platforms instant messagingevery day it is used by millions of people to resolve personal, work or even school issues, either through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

One of its many advantages is that it is constantly being updated to add new features and tools for users to try out. In this case, we tell you what is the new adjustment that the platform would make in the self-destructing messages.

WhatsApp, new function to control temporary messages. Photo: Reform



New setting on self-destructing messages

The first thing you should know is that WhatsApp users have been able to activate the self-destruction of messages in some chats for several months, but what is known is that after hearing the criticism, the company would be developing a new update.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, the platform would be developing an option so that users can preserve some specific messages. This new feature would prevent some messages from being automatically deleted in chats.

In this way, users will have the option to save a message, that is, choose not to disappear from the chat after it expires. As you may remember, the message self-destruction option can be activated in 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

This means that once users activate this feature, all messages in the chat are automatically deleted. At the moment there is no official date on which this new option of the messaging platform would be launched.

