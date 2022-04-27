What is Will Smith really doing in India? There are two conflicting theories

Will Smith it resurfaced last weekend, nearly a month after the Oscars incident, in India. Since the images of the actor were leaked in the country, it was said that could be a spiritual journeysomething somewhat strange, since the latest information indicated that he was admitted to a rehabilitation center to learn to manage stress.

The spiritual journey theory was not entirely unreasonable, because what better than meeting with a guru to feel better, which was ultimately what he was supposed to do in the clinic where he was admitted.

However, now, days after the start of his trip to India, other information comes to light that points in another direction completely different.

What is Will Smith really doing in India?

The portal TMZ discovered last weekend to the actor in a private airport in Mumbai, who was seen smiling and close. From the first moment, the reasons for this trip were unknown. It was speculated that it was a getaway related to his business and later the spiritual reason gained weight.

The Hindustan Times newspaper reported that Will Smith would have traveled there to meet with Sadhgurua spiritual leader whom the actor has been following for some time and with whom he has been seen in several videos.

The same medium assured that the actor was staying at the luxurious JW Marriott Hotel Juhu, a five-star beachside resort and that it has two swimming pools in which to practice sports and relax, one with salt water and another of immense size.

The other theory: a planned family vacation

Although the spiritual guru theory had its charm, it seems that nothing could be further from the truth. A source consulted by Us Weekly Now published, the reason for Will Smith’s move to India was much less mysterious than first thought.

It’s all about a family vacation that had been planned before the scandal of the Oscars. «There had been talk of canceling it, but Jada insisted on traveling», adds the testimony.

Therefore, neither spiritual nor business trip. If this theory is confirmed, it is assumed that the actor is with her wife, Jada Pinkett, in the country, although at the moment there are no images of her.

Will Smith reappears in India. gtres

The relationship between Will Smith and the guru is real

Outside of real reason for Will Smith’s trip to IndiaNotably the actor does know Sadhguruone of the gurus who has penetrated deep into Hollywood, as he has also been seen with other colleagues such as Matthew McConaughey.

This “activist and yogi”, as he defines himself on his social networks, is the creator of the Isha Foundation, with which “promotes meditation and the help of others.” This guru is considered one of the 50 most influential people in India and has improved the quality of life of millions of people thanks to his philosophy.

As to the relationship between Smith and Sadhguru, they saw each other in October 2020 thanks to a trip for solidarity purposes that the guru was doing in the US. The interpreter had been following him on social networks for some time and organized a meeting with him, in his own house.

“The only thing standing between you and your well-being is one simple fact: you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to be guided by the outside instead of the inside. (…) Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for his time, his energy and his wisdom », the actor wrote on his social networks with a video with which he recorded this meeting:

Be that as it may, what is clear is that Will Smith is in India, a trip that is sure to come in handy to disconnect from everything that has happened in recent months.