What is the relationship between Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and Elon Musk? – The financial

For 15 days, the names of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They have not ceased to be part of the main searches thanks to the fact that they star in the most mediatic trial of recent times, which is broadcast through Court TV and also has other characters involved, such as the businessman Elon Muskwho was known before the trial to be a witness for Heard.

Why? Since the beginning of their divorce, in 2016, Depp assured that his ex-wife had a relationship with Musk just a month after getting marriedsituation that the actress of Aquaman (2018) and the owner of Tesla have denied.

Nevertheless, yes there was a relationship between Heard and Musk, although it was not when Depp pointed it out. Here we tell you more about it.

The love triangle between Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and Elon Musk

As we know, Heard and Depp got married in 2015 and their marriage only lasted about a year and a half; This did not end very well, because in addition to accusations of physical and psychological abuse, as well as abuse, there was also talk of a infidelity on the part of the actress from Diary of a Seducer (2011) with businessman Elon Musk.

The above, according to Depp, it happened just a month after he and Heard got married. In fact, that is why he was called to testify Elon Musk in the trial, to deny this situation.

However, it is known that the now owner of Twitter and the actress of Aquaman they did have a relationship while she was in divorce proceedings, which lasted intermittently between 2016 and 2018.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporterboth characters They met in 2013 while filming Machete Killswhere the owner of SpaceX had a brief cameo and was apparently delighted with the actress, so he wanted to know her more while she already had a relationship with Johnny Depp.

Although, according to the employer’s representatives, the relationship did not emerge until 2016, a month after she filed for divorce to the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean: “Even then it was rare (for them to see each other). Their relationship did not become romantic until some time later.”, they assure.

Even Elon himself denied the rumors about the beginning of his relationship with Amber in the middle Page Six: “I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage”, he declared on that occasion.

Musk is also said to have offered Heard “24/7 security” for Heard even though they were no longer together, while his split from the actor was taking place.

The love triangle of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Throughout their relationship, Elon Musk and Amber Heard were seen together on several occasions; from trips, nights out and even at the actress’s house, where both saw each other while she was still married to the actor from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In fact, there was talk of the blows that the actress had at some point were dealt by Musk and not by Depp as was initially accused since some employees of the place said that they saw Elon enter the penthouse of the actress before she came out with noticeable physical marks when Depp was on set.

When did Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship end?

In 2018, after two years of keeping their relationship on and off, they both decided to end it in a calm and friendly way; it is even said that they are still good friends and care about each other. When they finished, both made statements about it.

amber talked to The Hollywood Reporter and said that their relationship (and now friendship) was possible because they shared several things in common, such as their love of science, the same moral values, “intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation”, according to the actress.

On the other hand, Elon said he was devastated by the breakup. According to statements by the employer made to rolling stone“I was really in love and it hurt so much. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

For the ongoing trial, the owner of Tesla was called to testify and thus confirm or deny the accusations that have been made about his relationship with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.