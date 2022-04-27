What is hyperhidrosis? The strange illness of Aislinn Derbez that made her complex

Aislinn Derbez She is the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez, who studied Visual Arts at the School of Visual Arts, as well as acting at a prestigious school in New York to follow in her father’s footsteps, however, there are things that few knew about her, as the strange disease that he suffers: hyperhidrosis.

The protagonist of “To the Bad” confessed in a podcast the medical condition that affected her for several years, the same one that came to generate a trauma for affecting their past love relationships.

“I have never met a person whose hands sweat so much,” revealed José Eduardo Derbez, about Aislinn’s condition.

What the actress of “La Casa de las Flores” suffers from is known as hyperhidrosisa condition that affected his esteem because of the embarrassment he felt when he was in front of other people.

What is hyperhidrosis?

According to clinical data, hyperhidrosis is abnormal and excessive sweating and that it is not necessarily produced by exercising, it is so strong that the people who suffer from it can see the drops drain from their hands. The disease triggers people social anxiety. The main areas of the body affected are the hands, armpits, feet and face.

Causes of hyperhidrosis?

Although sweating is a natural mechanism of the body to control our temperature, in patients with hyperhidrosis the sweat glands increase their activity due to a failure in the nerves responsible for sending the signals.

Some diseases that can trigger hyperhidrosis are diabetescancer, infection, or nervous system disorders.

How did hyperhidrosis affect Aislinn Derbez?

The actress has spoken openly about her condition, even stating that she got botoxbut it didn’t work out, at first it was difficult for her first dates, however, she decided accept that he suffered from hyperhidrosis and the people who loved her had to accept her as she is.

“I wet all my exams, everything I touched always drained, I felt self-conscious… I saw that Botox did not work and I said ching… to his ma…, that’s how I am who cares and whoever thinks so,” declared Aislinn Derbez on her podcast .

Aislinn Derbez is not the only one who suffers from hyperhidrosis in the entertainment world, others Famous who suffer from excessive sweating are Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Carpenter, Cameron Diaz.