What did these celebrities do before they rose to fame?












To make a living

Before becoming more than recognizable figures in popular culture, these ten celebrities had to resort to ordinary jobs to pay their rent. From Jennifer Aniston to Kanye West, discover the trades these celebrities held before they rose to stardom.



Brad Pitt

The Oscar-winning performer has an extensive job listing on his pre-acting resume. He sold refrigerators, was a chauffeur, worked in an exotic dancer’s place and even acted as a mascot for a fast food chain.



madonna

Odd as it may seem to some, the queen of pop hasn’t always worn a metaphorical crown on her head. When she arrived in New York in 1977 she had only $35 in her pocket and, of course, she had no qualms about working as a shop assistant, selling donuts in Times Square.



kanye-west

During his college years, Kanye West managed to defray the costs of his studies and his daily life by working part-time at a clothing store, where he basically had to fold pants. The rapper mentioned that job on his album ‘The College Dropout’.



Jennifer Aniston

Before making the world fall in love with her role as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’, the likeable actress worked as a waitress and even tried her luck in the world of home delivery with her bicycle.



Gerard Butler

The Scottish actor studied law at university and even secured an early job in that career field. However, after being fired witheringly, Butler was encouraged to put head in the interpretation.



Hugh Jackman

The interpreter who became known to the world with his role as Wolverine in the X-Men film saga used to work as a physical education teacher in his native Australia.



Tom Cruise

The handsome interpreter worked as a doorman and bellman in a luxurious hotel, once he got rid of the idea of ​​​​entering the Catholic Church as a priest. Cruise is today one of the great idols of action movies.



George Clooney

Before discovering his passion for cinematography, George Clooney tried his luck in a sport as demanding as baseball. The actor also worked in a shoe store and on a tobacco farm.



Rachel McAdams

The ‘Noah’s Diary’ actress worked as a hamburger vendor at a McDonald’s for nearly three years.



Jennifer Hudson

The singer and actress worked, for a short period of time, in one of the hundreds of thousands of establishments that Burger King has spread throughout the United States. Rumor has it that the company offered her burgers for life when she rose to stardom.



