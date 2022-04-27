Home> Fashion> Gigi Hadid in bikini: what a show! But the costume is child-proof

Since she became a mother a year ago, Gigi Hadid he does nothing without thinking of his own daughter Khai. So much so that now he even launches a line of bikini dedicated to her baby girl.

The super top model, who is also the protagonist of the new H&M collection, has launched into the new project helped by her best friend, Francesca Aiellofounder of the brand Frankies Bikinis, which says: “We wanted to celebrate motherhood. Gigi was inspired by her childhood memories, her family and her mother, an important figure in her life. Both of our mothers have played and continue to play a vital role in our lives and now Gigi herself is a mom. You wanted to convey all this in the collection ”.

Dedicated colors and themed prints, but always sexy

Go ahead, therefore, in colors from the shades of yellow he was born in heavenlydreamy details such as flounces and eyelets and pointellas, usually also associated with children and childhood and themed prints, such as that of a deer mother with her fawn, which in the intent of the supertop model represents herself with the baby girl from his ex Zayn Malik.

Among many soft details, Gigi Hadid also sneaked a tribute to her friendship with Francesca Aiello, creating the print of a tree stump carved with their initials.

“Frank and I have been friends for so long, before our careers began,” explained Gigi Hadid, “we have always cheered for each other.” To take the photos of the collection, the two friends called another one of their childhood best friends: la photograph Alana O’Herlihy.

Gigi Hadid: Even the necklaces were for Khai

It is not the first time that Gigi Hadid has made such an important dedication for her daughter. A few weeks ago she had had her photograph taken with two around her neck personalized necklaces themed mother-daughter: on one there was her name and on the other that of the little Thai.

On that occasion Gigi Hadid turned to New York brand Lottielaunched during the pandemic by Charlotte Alden, who explained: “It was she who asked me to create these necklaces. She knew exactly what she wanted ”. The two jewels have now become a collection: everyone can choose the names to be included.

Gigi Hadid’s bikinis are selling fast

As for the bikinis dedicated to her daughter, Gigi Hadid has already announced that there will be two collections for a total of 98 pieces, from size XS to XXL. Prices start at $ 45 for scarves to $ 185 for full bikinis. The first collection will be launched on 11 May, the second on 2 June. But reservations are already open and costumes are selling like hot cakes.

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma