Watch how Margot Robbie transforms into Barbie after her movie

At the beginning of 2019 talks regarding an alleged Barbie tape with Margot Robbie as the protagonist, were heard in various media.

the movie about the most famous doll in the world It has a long process behind it. At the beginning, the actress who got the leading role was Amy Schumer, later Anne Hathawey, both left the project due to “scheduling problems”. Until it was finally confirmed that Robbie would be in charge of give a face to the Mattel character.

The film will be released on the big screen next July 21, 2023 . According to official media, this film will not be on streaming platforms, only in theaters.

In networks it was known Robbie’s first appearance as Barbie and it is already a trend in several social networks. The actress is in her iconic pink car, with completely blonde hair and a turquoise look.

Margot stated in a press release, via Harper’s Bazaar, that the character she will play will promote “confidence, curiosity and communication throughout childhood, and empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president“.