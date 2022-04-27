Warner has decided to resurrect his superheroes

The novelty does not surprise anyone (much less with its 760 million dollars raised), but it has already become official: there will be a sequel to ‘The Batman’, as Warner announced at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. An ad, along with the not surprising return of Matt Reeves as director and Robert Pattinson as protagonistwhich heads a series of superheroic novelties with which it seems that Warner wants to revitalize its DC heroes.

One of the surprises came with the confirmation that ‘The Flash’ was still standing. Not only because it is a movie that seems like it will never get made, but because of the turbulent private life of Ezra Miller, who has been arrested several times in recent months for uncivil behavior. Warner has shown new images of the film that include Michael Keaton’s Batman recovering his mythical phrase “You want to get nuts? Let’s get nuts”.

A small preview of ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ could also be seen, and Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu spoke about it. The release date was announced: December 12. Another sequel that had its time at the event was ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, of which a small preview could be seen. James Wan, director of the first installment, announced the release date (March 17, 2023) and that remained faithful to Warner for his next horror film, none other than a new adaptation of ‘Salem’s Lot‘ by Stephen King, for September 9.

Finally Dwayne Johnson defined ‘Black Adam’ as “The Dirty Harry of the DC Universe”, and confirmed that the film would mean the on-screen debut of the Justice Society of America, which undoubtedly opens up a good number of superheroic possibilities for a future. After some exclusive images for the public present, Johnson confirmed the release date of the film, October 21, 2022. That is, the next one we will see from the DC Universe.

That’s not all, friends

Unfortunately, there were no trailers for highly anticipated films like ‘Batgirl’ (initially scheduled for later this year) or ‘Blue Beetle’, but Warner commented on news of other franchises and films that it has in progress. For example, the already announced ‘Elvis’ by Baz Luhrmann (‘Moulin Rouge’) or ‘Barbie’, which will arrive in July 2023 and directed by Greta Gerwig (‘Little Women’) with Margot Robbie leading the cast.

Finally Timothée Chalamet confirmed that ‘Wonka’, his origin story about Willy Wonka, is going ahead with the planned schedule: it will be released on December 15, 2023. And that was it, that is, there was no news in any way about ‘ Harry Potter’: without a doubt, at Warner they are thinking about what the next steps will be after the discreet box office that ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ has reaped.