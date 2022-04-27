viral video | Tom Hanks and the time he surprised a bride during a photo shoot on his wedding day | YouTube | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt stories | STORIES

Grace Gwaltney was a beaming bride walking into her wedding ceremony at a hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA), last Saturday, March 19, when he received the surprise of his life when he met, in the most casual way, Tom Hanksthe Oscar-winning actor, who was filming a movie right next door.

As expected, the Hollywood star crossed his path and shared a special moment with the bride and her entourage of bridesmaids. In an interview with the program good morning americaGwaltney described what it was like to meet a celebrity of the caliber of Tom Hanks on that unforgettable day.

As reported by the website Up Worthyciting reports from the aforementioned American television space, Tom Hanks was in the city of Pittsburgh to participate in the filming of ‘A Man Called Otto‘, a film in which he plays a retiree who establishes a great friendship with his neighbors.

Tom Hanks and the photos he took with a bride and her bridesmaids

PHOTOBOMB. 📸 to #Pittsburgh-area bride got a huge surprise on her wedding day Saturday when #Tom Hanks walked up to her and her bridal party and asked if he could take a photo with them. (via Rachel Rowland) @Tom Hanks pic.twitter.com/Gg4lN8oZLi — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) March 21, 2022

“At first I thought it was a stranger coming over to congratulate me, but when I heard ‘Hey, this is Tom Hanks,’ I immediately froze and was speechless.”said the bride. “My first thought was that Rachel Rowland [la fotógrafa de la boda] I was already taking the photos and thank God I had my two sisters by my side”he added.

“[Ellas] They were the ones who chatted with him because I didn’t think I could formulate a single word when I realized it was really him.”Grace said, as she recounted that, luckily for her, the photographer had just finished taking the group’s outdoor postcards when Hanks asked if she could “take a photo with the bride”.

Rowland said that the actor approached, in a way “very jovial and happy, exactly what you would think Tom Hanks would do” And, to capture the unusual moment, she held up both her phone and her camera to begin capturing the stunned bride with her bridesmaids and the movie star.

Tom Hanks was not alone: ​​so was his wife, Rita Wilson

“You would think that when you meet a celebrity, they won’t be one of those crazy screaming people, but no, I immediately started screaming. Because it was Tom Hanks. One will never be ready to meet Tom Hanks.”added the photographer, while she said that the actor’s wife, Rita Wilson, joined them for the photos as evidenced in a viral video shared on Youtube for Access Hollywood.

After the famous meeting, Gwaltney and her bridesmaids could not believe what they had just been part of. When she approached her now-husband, Luke, to tell him what had happened, he was also shocked, although always keeping his composure because they were about to get married at that time.

For this lucky bride, meeting Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson “really was the icing on the cake” of her wedding day. “I can’t wait to look at our photo album and see all the details of the wedding, and see this photo with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson”Grace finished about her unforgettable experience with a movie star.

For which movie did Tom Hanks get his first Oscar nomination?

In 1993, Tom Hanks receive your first Oscar for Best Actor, for his portrayal of a homosexual with AIDS in ‘Philadelphia’. And he receives his second statuette, a year later, for his work in ‘Forrest Gump’, details the website sensacine.mx.

How many children does Tom Hanks have?

Chet Hanks is the third son from Tom hanks and the first with his wife Rita Wilson. The actor has other three children (Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks)two of whom are from a previous marriage.