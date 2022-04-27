viral video | Cafeteria uses jars of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for users to vote on who will win the trial for defamation | TikTok | trends | Social Networks | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard does not stop giving what to talk about with each passing day, becoming one of the most talked about topics, both because of the controversy and the media that this case of alleged domestic violence is. Echoing this, the workers of a well-known chain of coffee shops in the USA they have arranged two tip jars where diners not only leave their money, but also give their verdict on who will win the litigation. The incident was shared on social media What TikTok where it took nothing to do trendalthough it was not without some controversy in the comments.

As is known, Depp is suing heard By a sum of 50 million dollarsarguing alleged defamation for some articles that the actress of “Aquaman” would have written for a magazine where, although she did not mention the name of her ex-husband, if she gave dates, she recounts facts and abuses that he allegedly perpetrated against her.

The case has had repercussions in all strata, environments and work centers around the world, therefore, in a self-service of a starbucks from the North American country we can see a car going to pick up their order and their surprise is such when they see the jars that had, at a glance, the names written in green ink of heard Y Depp. It is worth mentioning that in the case of the actor of the successful franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”, he wore “Jack Sparrow” in quotes, one of his most acclaimed characters, while surrounded by hearts.

The same does not happen with the actress of DC, who is represented with a stern face, with a frown, in addition to the emoji of a poop on the side. The woman (user @valeria__amor) who is inside the car is delighted with this initiative on the part of the employees, which is why we heard her say: “Come on Johnny!”then place a ticket in the jar of Depp.

But, this would not be the only tape about it, because Summer Canova would be in charge of uploading another footage with the bottles of both actors in a self-service starbucksbut this time we see the jar of Johnny Depp completely full of money, compared to Amber Heard’s which is empty.

“One for Johnny!”, the woman is heard saying inside the vehicle. On this occasion, the bottles only have the names of both, but not any kind of drawing. The description of the video reads: “Support your local Starbucks baristas and vote for our man”, the latter referring to the actor from “Scissorhands”.

Immediately, the comments on both posts of TikTok have had divided opinions, with the vast majority giving their support to Johnny Deppwhile others have questioned why they try to make something funny of a case related to gender violence.

According TheDailyDotone of the American portals that has covered these viral videos, affirms that in that country it is very common that in coffee shops starbucks people are given the chance to vote on various issues when tipping baristas.

The vast majority of these establishments use these jars where the theme is very diverse, ranging from dogs vs. cats to, for example, kanye-west Y peter davidsonthe latter who appeared a couple of months ago.