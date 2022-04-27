Viral Facebook: Man Runs in Forrest Gump Costume and Passersby Confuse Him with Tom Hanks | social networks | Chile | Social media

If you ever saw the movie Forrest Gump, these images will seem familiar to you. A man went for a run down a street in Santiago in Chili and stunned passers-by. Thousands of users on Facebook were convinced that it was his own Tom Hanks again wearing the character’s outfit with which he won an Oscar.

Through a clip shared on the account of the user @pura_chaya, a man was seen wearing red shorts, a cap, sneakers and a yellow shirt very similar to Forrest’s.

The subject grew his hair and beard to resemble the character in the film directed by Robert Zemeckis. The people who were walking next to him quickly turned to see who it was, because surely many still remember the iconic protagonist of the 1994 film.

YOU CAN SEE: Cat pretends to be hurt to be let into his house, but his lie is discovered

The individual even copied the way of running of the boy born in Alabama and who suffered from a mild intellectual disability. The images gave many people to talk about after their publication and so far it has achieved more than 91,000 views on Facebook.

“I would have yelled at him ‘run Forest, run’, ‘I also saw him on the Ahumada promenade, people yelled at him: ‘good, Forrest, and the crazy man said hello’, ‘Maybe he just wanted to go for a run’, “I run with him at least six blocks”, were some reactions of the users to the publication.