Vin Diesel and the uncomfortable video recorded in Fast and Furious 10

The director of Fast and Furious 10 has left the project and this is the awkward video he recorded with Vin Diesel just a few days ago.

As we have told this morning, Fast and Furious 10 has lost its director. justin lin he will not be the filmmaker responsible for the tenth installment after having shot more than half of the franchise. The reason they have alleged is, as usual, that of the famous creative differences. The classic discrepancies between the author of the film and other agents who are in the middle, whether they are producers, actors, screenwriters, etc. However, the video he recorded the other day Vin Diesel It can be truly enlightening to understand the decision that Justin Lin has finally made.

You are going to see below a publication recorded by Vin Diesel himself on the set of Fast and Furious 10. In it, the renowned Hollywood star appears with Justin Lin, who was the director of the film at the time. The video, therefore, is shot before the final goodbye. How are you going to check?the filmmaker does not seem to be exactly comfortable in this video and is almost forced to record it.

This is from less than a week ago on the set of Fast X. Vin Diesel looks like he’s holding Justin Lin hostage and he’s already thinking to himself “I have to get out of here.” pic.twitter.com/DIBY5qDL3h April 26, 2022

Is there a bad atmosphere between both Hollywood artists?

It is quite uncomfortable and disturbing to see Justin Lin with Vin Diesel in a context like this. As we have said, Justin Lin has been the director of five films of the famous car saga. Fast and Furious 10 it was to be his sixth filming aboard the franchise. What could have changed between the two of them? It is unknown if anything happened during the pre-production of the film that caused this atmosphere.

Be that as it may, it is very rare to see this video. After all, they have known each other for many years. There is enough confidence to record a video like this. Of course, they have not told us something, as is usual in the world of Hollywood. But with Vin Diesel, Justin Lin and Fast and Furious 10 something had to happen. We are totally sure of it.