Video of a sketch created by Johnny Depp during his trial goes viral

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues and dark passages of both celebrities do not stop coming out.

The legal battle revolves around a $50 million lawsuit Depp filed against Heard for an article she wrote for The Washington Post, describing the alleged domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of the actor.

On the other hand, Amber claims in court compensation for 100 million that in case of losing her ex-husband must pay.

During the ninth day of sitting in front of the stand presenting evidence and witnesses, a fact that became a viral topic on social networks.

Silent and without being aware of what could happen in front of the judge, Johnny Depp seemed relaxed and even took the time to make some strokes with a pen.a on a small sheet of yellow paper.

Perhaps the scene would have gone unnoticed had it not been for a video that captured the exact moment it took place. the actor shows his creation to Benjamin Chewwho acts as his lawyer in front of the jury.

When zooming in on the image what appears to be just a few scribbles is actually a perfectly outlined sketch of a woman.

It should be noted that this is not the first time during the trial that Johnny Depp has tried to distract himself from a process destined to drag on.

Some days ago, the 58-year-old actor had already been captured by the indiscreet lens filling another of his creations with color which, by the way, had no definite shape.

In the event that the accusations against him are proven Depp would lose two thirds of the fortune that still remainsas various experts point out that his current assets are 150 million dollars.