Types of Minecraft biomes and what to find in them: blocks, creatures and more
Little is said about the magnitude of the Minecraft worlds. The most famous images usually show forests and towns, but the reality is that there are up to 48 different biomes, which include their own combinations of creatures, blocks and structures. Knowing what each one offers makes the difference between obtaining or not obtaining the resources you need for your purposes.
Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft
Birch (Birch Forest)
- blocks: birch trunk, grass, beehive, birch leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony and rose bush.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
Grove
- blocks: Snow, Fir Leaves, Coal/Emerald/Iron Ore, Dusty Snow, Infested Stone, Dirt, and Fir Log.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, rabbit, chicken, llama, wolf, sheep, cow and fox.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: raider outposts.
Forest, windy forest and Flowered Forest
- blocks: birch/oak trunk, grass, beehive, birch leaves, oak leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony and rose.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, chicken, wolf, bat, sheep and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
The Windy Forest also has snow.
Dark forest
- blocks: mushroom blocks, grass, birch/oak/dark oak leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony, rose bush, birch/oak/dark oak trunk.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, chicken, wolf, bat, sheep and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: Mansions of the forest.
mushroom field
- blocks: mushrooms and mycelium.
- Passive and neutral creatures: mushroom and bat.
- structures: Huge mushrooms.
rocky peaks
- blocks: andesite, calcite, granite, gravel, coal/emerald/iron ore, stone, and infested stone.
- Passive and neutral creatures: donkey, rabbit, bat and sheep.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: raider outposts.
rugged peaks, Frozen Peaks and Snowy Slope
- blocks: Snow, Ice, Coal/Emerald/Iron Ore, Stone, and Infested Stone.
- Passive and neutral creatures: goat, pig, rabbit, chicken, wolf, sheep, cow and fox.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: igloos and looters stalls.
Leafy Cave
- blocks: clay, azalea, blooming azalea, luminous berries, cave vines, cave vines, grass, moss block, spore flower, luminous berries, azalea leaves, blooming azalea leaves, dangling roots, vines, rooted soil, water , oak trunk.
- Passive and neutral creatures: axolotl, shiny squid, bat and tropical fish.
- hostile creatures: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.
- structures: fortresses, amethyst geodes, dungeons and abandoned mines.
karst cave
- blocks: water, speleothem block, pointed speleothem and copper ore.
- Passive and neutral creatures: shiny squid.
- hostile creatures: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.
Desert
- blocks: dead bush, sand, sandstone, cactus.
- Passive and neutral creatures: rabbit.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.
- structures: Villages, Fossils, Desert Pyramids, Desert Pits, and Looter Outposts.
Bamboo Jungle
- blocks: bamboo, cocoa, grass, creeper, jungle/oak leaves, watermelon and jungle/oak log.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, chicken, parrot, ocelot, sheep, panda
and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: Jungle temples.
Plain and Plain of Sunflowers
- blocks: Grass, Tall Grass, Sunflower, Oak Trunk, Oak Leaves, Beehive, Daisy, Cornflower, Tulips, Vines, and Mushrooms.
- Passive and neutral creatures: donkey, horse, pig, chicken, sheep and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: Villages and raider outposts.
snowy plain
- blocks: grass, ice, spruce leaves, snow and spruce trunk.
- Passive and neutral creatures: rabbit and polar bear.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: villages, igloos and looters outposts.
Ocean, Deep Ocean and warm ocean
- blocks: water, algae, clay, sand, gravel, sea grass and soil.
- Passive and neutral creaturesPairing: cod, squid, dolphin and salmon.
- hostile creatures: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.
- structures: ocean monuments, shipwrecks and ocean ruins.
In the Warm Ocean there are puffer fish and tropical fish instead of salmon.
Frozen Ocean and Deep Frozen Ocean
- blocks: clay, sand, snow, gravel, ice, blue ice, packed ice, and dirt.
- Passive and neutral creatures: squid, polar bear and salmon.
- hostile creatures: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.
- structures: icebergs, ocean monuments, shipwrecks and ocean ruins.
Swamp
- blocks: Water, Dead Bush, Clay, Grass, Mushrooms, Vines, Sea Grass, Oak Leaves, Water Lily, Blue Orchid, and Oak Trunk.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: Swamp Huts, Huge Mushrooms, and Fossils.
Paramo
- blocks: dead bush, red sand, cactus, gold ore and terracotta.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.
- structures: abandoned mines.
Beach
- blocks: water, sand, sandstone, clay block, sugar cane, gravel and earth.
- Passive and neutral creatures: turtle.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: buried treasures and shipwrecks.
snowy beach
- blocks: water, sand, sandstone, clay, gravel, ice, snow, and dirt.
- Passive and neutral creatures: rabbit.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: buried treasures and shipwrecks.
ice spikes
- blocks: snow, ice, compact ice and earth.
- Passive and neutral creatures: rabbit and polar bear.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.
- structures: ice patches and ice spikes.
Sheet
- blocks: lawn, grass, acacia/oak leaves and acacia/oak trunk.
- Passive and neutral creatures: donkey, horse, pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.
- structures: villages and raider outposts.
Taiga and snowy taiga
- blocks: sweet berry bush, grass, fern, large fern, grass, spruce leaves, snow, and spruce trunk.
- Passive and neutral creatures: pig, rabbit, chicken, wolf, sheep, cow and fox.
- hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.
- structures: villages, igloos and looters outposts.
These biomes have an additional and common characteristic: temperature. They are divided into 5 categories: snowy, cold, medium, dry/warm and neutral. You can take a more detailed look at Minecraft Biomes.