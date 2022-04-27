Types of Minecraft biomes and what to find in them: blocks, creatures and more

Little is said about the magnitude of the Minecraft worlds. The most famous images usually show forests and towns, but the reality is that there are up to 48 different biomes, which include their own combinations of creatures, blocks and structures. Knowing what each one offers makes the difference between obtaining or not obtaining the resources you need for your purposes.

Nether Update Trailer for Minecraft

Birch (Birch Forest)

blocks : birch trunk, grass, beehive, birch leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony and rose bush.

: birch trunk, grass, beehive, birch leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony and rose bush. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow.

: pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow. hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

Grove

blocks : Snow, Fir Leaves, Coal/Emerald/Iron Ore, Dusty Snow, Infested Stone, Dirt, and Fir Log.

: Snow, Fir Leaves, Coal/Emerald/Iron Ore, Dusty Snow, Infested Stone, Dirt, and Fir Log. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, rabbit, chicken, llama, wolf, sheep, cow and fox.

: pig, rabbit, chicken, llama, wolf, sheep, cow and fox. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie. structures: raider outposts.

Forest, windy forest and Flowered Forest

blocks : birch/oak trunk, grass, beehive, birch leaves, oak leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony and rose.

: birch/oak trunk, grass, beehive, birch leaves, oak leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony and rose. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, chicken, wolf, bat, sheep and cow.

: pig, chicken, wolf, bat, sheep and cow. hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

The Windy Forest also has snow.





Dark forest

blocks : mushroom blocks, grass, birch/oak/dark oak leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony, rose bush, birch/oak/dark oak trunk.

: mushroom blocks, grass, birch/oak/dark oak leaves, lilac, lily of the valley, peony, rose bush, birch/oak/dark oak trunk. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, chicken, wolf, bat, sheep and cow.

: pig, chicken, wolf, bat, sheep and cow. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie. structures: Mansions of the forest.

mushroom field

blocks : mushrooms and mycelium.

: mushrooms and mycelium. Passive and neutral creatures : mushroom and bat.

: mushroom and bat. structures: Huge mushrooms.

rocky peaks

blocks : andesite‌, calcite, granite‌, gravel, coal/emerald/iron ore, stone, and infested stone.

: andesite‌, calcite, granite‌, gravel, coal/emerald/iron ore, stone, and infested stone. Passive and neutral creatures : donkey, rabbit, bat and sheep.

: donkey, rabbit, bat and sheep. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie. structures: raider outposts.

rugged peaks, Frozen Peaks and Snowy Slope

blocks : Snow, Ice, Coal/Emerald/Iron Ore, Stone, and Infested Stone.

: Snow, Ice, Coal/Emerald/Iron Ore, Stone, and Infested Stone. Passive and neutral creatures : goat, pig, rabbit, chicken, wolf, sheep, cow and fox.

: goat, pig, rabbit, chicken, wolf, sheep, cow and fox. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie. structures: igloos and looters stalls.

Leafy Cave

blocks : clay, azalea, blooming azalea, luminous berries, cave vines, cave vines, grass, moss block, spore flower, luminous berries, azalea leaves, blooming azalea leaves, dangling roots, vines, rooted soil, water , oak trunk.

: clay, azalea, blooming azalea, luminous berries, cave vines, cave vines, grass, moss block, spore flower, luminous berries, azalea leaves, blooming azalea leaves, dangling roots, vines, rooted soil, water , oak trunk. Passive and neutral creatures : axolotl, shiny squid, bat and tropical fish.

: axolotl, shiny squid, bat and tropical fish. hostile creatures : Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.

: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie. structures: fortresses, amethyst geodes, dungeons and abandoned mines.

karst cave

blocks : water, speleothem block, pointed speleothem and copper ore.

: water, speleothem block, pointed speleothem and copper ore. Passive and neutral creatures : shiny squid.

: shiny squid. hostile creatures: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.





Desert

blocks : dead bush, sand, sandstone, cactus.

: dead bush, sand, sandstone, cactus. Passive and neutral creatures : rabbit.

: rabbit. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie. structures: Villages, Fossils, Desert Pyramids, Desert Pits, and Looter Outposts.

Bamboo Jungle

blocks : bamboo, cocoa, grass, creeper, jungle/oak leaves, watermelon and jungle/oak log.

: bamboo, cocoa, grass, creeper, jungle/oak leaves, watermelon and jungle/oak log. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, chicken, parrot, ocelot, sheep, panda

and cow.

: pig, chicken, parrot, ocelot, sheep, panda and cow. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie. structures: Jungle temples.

Plain and Plain of Sunflowers

blocks : Grass, Tall Grass, Sunflower, Oak Trunk, Oak Leaves, Beehive, Daisy, Cornflower, Tulips, Vines‌, and Mushrooms.

: Grass, Tall Grass, Sunflower, Oak Trunk, Oak Leaves, Beehive, Daisy, Cornflower, Tulips, Vines‌, and Mushrooms. Passive and neutral creatures : donkey, horse, pig, chicken, sheep and cow.

: donkey, horse, pig, chicken, sheep and cow. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie. structures: Villages and raider outposts.





snowy plain

blocks : grass, ice, spruce leaves, snow and spruce trunk.

: grass, ice, spruce leaves, snow and spruce trunk. Passive and neutral creatures : rabbit and polar bear.

: rabbit and polar bear. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Slime and Zombie. structures: villages, igloos and looters outposts.

Ocean, Deep Ocean and warm ocean

blocks : water, algae, clay, sand, gravel, sea grass and soil.

: water, algae, clay, sand, gravel, sea grass and soil. Passive and neutral creatures Pairing: cod, squid, dolphin and salmon.

Pairing: cod, squid, dolphin and salmon. hostile creatures : Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.

: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie. structures: ocean monuments, shipwrecks and ocean ruins.

In the Warm Ocean there are puffer fish and tropical fish instead of salmon.

Frozen Ocean and Deep Frozen Ocean

blocks : clay, sand, snow, gravel, ice, blue ice, packed ice, and dirt.

: clay, sand, snow, gravel, ice, blue ice, packed ice, and dirt. Passive and neutral creatures : squid, polar bear and salmon.

: squid, polar bear and salmon. hostile creatures : Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie.

: Drowned, Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, and Zombie. structures: icebergs, ocean monuments, shipwrecks and ocean ruins.

Swamp

blocks : Water, Dead Bush, Clay, Grass, Mushrooms, Vines, Sea Grass, Oak Leaves, Water Lily, Blue Orchid, and Oak Trunk.

: Water, Dead Bush, Clay, Grass, Mushrooms, Vines, Sea Grass, Oak Leaves, Water Lily, Blue Orchid, and Oak Trunk. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow.

: pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie. structures: Swamp Huts, Huge Mushrooms, and Fossils.

Paramo

blocks : dead bush, red sand, cactus, gold ore and terracotta.

: dead bush, red sand, cactus, gold ore and terracotta. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie. structures: abandoned mines.

Beach

blocks : water, sand, sandstone, clay block, sugar cane, gravel and earth.

: water, sand, sandstone, clay block, sugar cane, gravel and earth. Passive and neutral creatures : turtle.

: turtle. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie. structures: buried treasures and shipwrecks.

snowy beach

blocks : water, sand, sandstone, clay, gravel, ice, snow, and dirt.

: water, sand, sandstone, clay, gravel, ice, snow, and dirt. Passive and neutral creatures : rabbit.

: rabbit. hostile creatures: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.





structures: buried treasures and shipwrecks.

ice spikes

blocks : snow, ice, compact ice and earth.

: snow, ice, compact ice and earth. Passive and neutral creatures : rabbit and polar bear.

: rabbit and polar bear. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime and Zombie. structures: ice patches and ice spikes.

Sheet

blocks : lawn, grass, acacia/oak leaves and acacia/oak trunk.

: lawn, grass, acacia/oak leaves and acacia/oak trunk. Passive and neutral creatures : donkey, horse, pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow.

: donkey, horse, pig, hen, bat, sheep and cow. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie. structures: villages and raider outposts.

Taiga and snowy taiga

blocks : sweet berry bush, grass, fern, large fern, grass, spruce leaves, snow, and spruce trunk.

: sweet berry bush, grass, fern, large fern, grass, spruce leaves, snow, and spruce trunk. Passive and neutral creatures : pig, rabbit, chicken, wolf, sheep, cow and fox.

: pig, rabbit, chicken, wolf, sheep, cow and fox. hostile creatures : Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie.

: Zombie Villager, Spider, Witch, Creeper, Enderman, Skeleton, Spider Rider, Bird Rider, Slime, Zombie, and Mummified Zombie. structures: villages, igloos and looters outposts.

These biomes have an additional and common characteristic: temperature. They are divided into 5 categories: snowy, cold, medium, dry/warm and neutral. You can take a more detailed look at Minecraft Biomes.

