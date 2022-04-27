Twitter locks down its source code to prevent disgruntled employees from making changes

Photo : Patrick Pleul/Pool ( AP )

Twitter systematically blocked changes to its platform before announcing the sale of the company to Elon Musk on Monday. In addition to postponing all scheduled product updates, the measure “will make it more difficult for your employees to make unauthorized changes,” according to the publication. Bloomberg.

Twitter’s board of directors yesterday accepted Elon Musk’s purchase offer after the businessman guaranteed the funds for the operation: about 44,000 million dollars. Twitter will delist and the board will be dissolved. As for Parag Agrawal, the company’s current CEO: his future is uncertain, but he has secured $42 million in compensation if he is fired within 12 months (adding his one year’s salary and the accelerated adjudication of all its bonuses of actions) .

No employee will be fired. Even so, many expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation, either due to mistrust in Musk’s leadership or due to the uncertainty of the process. Agrawal himself used the word “uncertain” to refer to the future of the company when Musk refused to join the board.

For now, Twitter has reportedly decided to lock down its source code to prevent unauthorized changes by disgruntled employees. Platform engineers will be able to implement critical changes with the prior approval of a company vice president, Bloomberg sources said, but all other updates are temporarily prohibited.

Twitter had locked down its products in the past, at events like the Super Bowl, to ensure platform continuity and prevent bugs during those spikes in activity. According to one of the sources of the report, the measure has now been applied due to the possibility that some employees “become dishonest” by changing hands.

One of the changes Elon Musk plans to push through Twitter when the purchase is complete is to release the platform’s algorithms under an open source license to increase user trust in the service.