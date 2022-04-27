Trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: I didn’t want to burn her, it was a joke, the actor said about violent messages

Johnny Depp responded yesterday in court about the graphic messages of violence he sent to his ex-wife AmberHeard, saying that he felt embarrassed by the words he used and that did not mean that it was real that he wanted to do something like that.

The actor completed his testimony during yesterday’s hearing and will spend four days on the witness stand in his civil suit for defamation v. Heard, during which he answered questions from his own attorneys as well as was cross-examined by Amber Heard’s defense; both have been accused of domestic violence.

Depp alleged that he was repeatedly physically and sexually abused by Heard, particularly when he drank or used drugs.; then Amber Heard’s lawyers last Thursday read text messages he had sent to other people in 2013 including one of his friends Paul Bettany.





Some of the messages that were read about the actor and Paul Bettany were these:

“Let’s burn Amber…let’s drown her and then burn her…I’m going to co#*r with her burned corpse to make sure she’s dead.”

During Monday’s hearing and under questioning, Depp said he was embarrassed by his language and explained that some texts were quotes from Monty Python the Holy Grail which includes a sketch of how witches are burned and drowned.

“It’s a film we saw when we were 10 years old,” Depp said. “It’s irrelevant and abstract humor that we were referring to in the messages.”

Also during the hearing, the defense of both Depp and Heard gave explanations, in which both parties contradicted how Depp injured his finger during a trip to Australia in 2015., the actor accused Heard of throwing a bottle of vodka at him, causing him to cut off the tip of his finger. While Amber’s lawyers stated that Depp’s statements and the way he hurt himself was because he caused the injury himself.

On Thursday during the hearing, a recording was shown where the actor mentioned “the day I cut my finger.”

However, on Monday, Ben King, the actor’s former home manager, described what he observed after Depp’s alleged injury altercation in 2015.said he found the tip of the finger cut in the bar areahe even added that there was damage everywhere, he also saw broken vodka bottles.

The next day he mentioned that Heard flew to LA. and Ben King asked her why the house was damaged but“She didn’t explain much…Amber was like, ‘Ben, have you ever been so mad at someone that all is lost?'”

Heard and Depp, a stormy relationship

Despite the fact that the trial began on April 11 in which both are accused of domestic violence, details of the type of relationship they had were revealed where physical and psychological abuse was uncovered.

Just in the past few days, Heard’s defense showed a video in which the actor looks violent and hits objects, this after Amber will be “the worst” for statements.

The video was recorded by the same actress and was shared on Twitter by Cathy Rosson, executive producer of the Law&Crime Trial Network.

The legal war between the actors began in 2019 when Amber Heard wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post in which she recounted the violence she had suffered, also presenting herself as a victim of abuse.

After this, Depp filed a lawsuit in the US for 50 million dollars for defamation. In response to this, Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million.

Originally published in The Herald of Chihuahua