Travis Scott continues his comeback attempt with his first public performance

Embattled rapper Travis Scott is attempting to make a comeback after his November Astroworld concert, which led to 10 deaths and numerous injuries, with plans for his first public performance since the tragedy.

Scott, who has played a few private VIP stages since the festival debacle, is scheduled to take the stage in Miami on May 7 during the city’s much-hyped Formula One Grand Prix at “ultraclub” E11even.

The high-profile race is poised to draw the jet set to the city, with hotel rooms costing up to $120,000 a night. According to Bloomberg, tables at the popular club range from $5,000 to $100,000, which means organizers are betting Scott will be a big draw.

The club posted on Instagram announcing tickets over the weekend, but the post was removed. One source tells us it’s so they can update marketing materials.

Scott is still listed on the club’s website, with a link to more reasonably priced tickets from $150 to $250.

The rapper, who had gone relatively quiet after the catastrophe, has been returning to the public spotlight.

Scott claims that he was unaware of the concertgoers in danger during his performance at Astroworld. Getty Images

He is featured on rapper Future and producer Southside’s track “Hold That Heat,” which dropped this weekend, and is featured in the music video.

While he was cut from the official Coachella lineup, he did perform at a private party two weeks ago at Bootsy Bellows.

He also played a private set at a house party in Bel Air in March before the Oscars in front of guests that reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus and Serena Williams.

Ten people died at the Astroworld concert, including a 9-year-old boy. AFP via Getty Images

Scott has claimed that he was unaware that people in the crowd at Astroworld, where the victims who died ranged in age from 9 to 27, were injured while he continued to perform.

He is facing several lawsuits and has created a philanthropic organization called Project Heal “to take much-needed action to support real solutions that make all events the safest spaces possible.”

“I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” he said.

