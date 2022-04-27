Trailer of the new film starring Mark Wahlberg • On your screen

sony pictures released the first trailer for The Miracle of Father Stua story of redemption based on real events that will arrive exclusively in Spanish cinemas on May 13, 2022. Here we leave you the preview!

When an injury ends his career as an amateur boxer, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to Los Angeles with dreams of being an actor. While fending for himself as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad boy looks. Determined to win her over, the lifelong agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But after surviving a horrific motorcycle accident he begins to question if he can give his life a second chance by helping others find his way, leading him to realize that he is destined to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and skepticism from Church members and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his calling with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him, but to many others with whom he crosses the road.

The production is written and directed by Rosalind Ross, and stars Mark Wahlberg as father Stu, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.

The Miracle of Father Stu will hit theaters on May 13, 2022.